Answered all questions, told them truth, says Siddaramaiah after deposing before Lokayukta police

Siddaramaiah said, 'It is a false case. Lokayukta police have enquired. I have told the truth. I have answered all the questions. They have read out my statements which they recorded. They have not asked me to come for enquiry again. Lokayukta will continue the enquiry in the case.'