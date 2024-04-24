Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anti-nationals gain strength when Congress in power: Shobha

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday alleged that the state has witnessed the rise of anti-national forces gaining strength whenever Chief Minister Siddaramaiah comes to power.
She was leading the party’s Mahila Morcha’s candlelight protest at the Freedom Park here seeking justice for MCA student Neha Hiremath, who was allegedly stabbed brutally by her spurned lover in Hubballi.
Karandlaje said that Neha’s murder should serve as an eye-opener to everyone in the state as well as in the country and how the anti-forces gain strength whenever and wherever Congress is in power.
"After the release (from jail), these elements pursued Love Jihad in Karnataka with a renewed vigour. As a result, the state witnessed horrible murder of Neha, who was stabbed more than dozen times killing her instantanously," she said.
She noted that the Congress' policy has always been appeasing a section of the society. "We can easily recall that Siddaramaiah’s first tenure as chief minister saw the release of anti-nationals associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI). The same elements were responsible for brutal killing of our party workers, like Rudresh and Praveen Nettaru," Karandlaje alleged.
(Published 24 April 2024, 03:30 IST)