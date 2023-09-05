Any religion sans equality is akin to disease: Priyank Kharge

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said any religion that does not have equality is “as good as a disease”, virtually lending support to DMK’s Udayanidhi Stalin’s comments on eradicating Sanatana Dharma.
“Any religion that doesn’t promote equality, any religion that doesn’t ensure you have the dignity of being a human being isn’t a religion according to me,” Priyank told reporters.
“Any religion that doesn’t give you equal rights, that doesn’t treat you like a human being...is not a religion. So, it’s as good as a disease,” Priyank added.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, however, steered clear from a comment. “Tamil Nadu (people) will answer, not me,” he said.
HCM echoes similar sentiments
Echoing similar views, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa on Monday said a religion that doesn’t propagate and preach equality, tolerance and justice, ceases to be a religion, reports DHNS from Davangere.
Reacting to a query on Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement that ‘Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated’, Mahadevappa said, “Sanatanavadis did not let Shudras to learn. Those days burning oil was poured into the ears of
Dalits if they heard or learned Vedas. Dalits got access to education because of Lord Macaulay’s reforms. Was it possible for Dalits to learn English without Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s efforts?.”
“There is no religion bigger than the Constitution. The true religion lies in preaching and practicing equality and upholding justice,” the Social Welfare minister said.