App for agriculture startups to purchase from farmers, says Chaluvarayaswamy

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will create a tech-enabled system that will allow agriculture startups to procure millets directly from farmers without any middlemen, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said on Monday.

Chaluvarayaswamy held a meeting on this with agriculture startups and government officials.

"We're coming out with an app. Startups can directly purchase from farmers. Those who register can buy directly...the app will be ready in two months," the minister told DH.

"Farmers Producers Organisations (FPO) will be involved in this initiative," he added.