App for agriculture startups to purchase from farmers, says Chaluvarayaswamy

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will create a tech-enabled system that will allow agriculture startups to procure millets directly from farmers without any middlemen, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said on Monday.
Chaluvarayaswamy held a meeting on this with agriculture startups and government officials.
"We're coming out with an app. Startups can directly purchase from farmers. Those who register can buy directly...the app will be ready in two months," the minister told DH.
"Farmers Producers Organisations (FPO) will be involved in this initiative," he added.
During the meeting, Chaluvarayaswamy noted that millet production is not in line with the demand. "Farmers don't grow more thinking their produce won't sell," he said. The minister directed officials to prepare a plan to increase the area of millet cultivation from 30,000 to 50,000 hectares.
Chaluvarayaswamy said a two-day millet fair will be organised in every district. Also, the government will help agriculture startups from the state set up their stalls at international food fairs and exhibitions, he added.
The GST Council's decision to reduce levy on millet flour food preparations from 18% to 5% should be extended to other value-added agricultural food products, startups urged the minister during the meeting. To this, Chaluvarayaswamy said the matter would be taken up with the Union government.
Apart from extending technological help to millet food manufacturers, the government will facilitate assistance from the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) towards processing of ingredients.
Published 24 June 2024, 15:37 IST