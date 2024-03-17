Arun Kumar Puthila joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Mangaluru: Arun Kumar Puthila, who contested unsuccessfully as a rebel candidate from Puttur Assembly constituency, was officially welcomed back to the party at the District BJP election office in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Earlier, he was welcomed back to the party fold in Bengaluru in the presence of State BJP President B Y Vijayendra.

Puthila, who arrived with his supporters, was welcomed with a saffron shawl and membership to the party by BJP district President Sathish Kumpala. Puthila Pariwar leaders Prasanna Martha, Umesh, Anil, and others were also welcomed.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Kumar Puthila said, "Puthila Pariwar has been merged with the BJP, which is a good development as the Lok Sabha election is nearing. The country needs Modi for another 10 years. We have to strengthen the party further."

"I am an RSS worker and have worked for the organisation and party for the last 35 years. I have not joined the BJP with any expectations and will follow all the directions of the party's senior leaders."

Sathish Kumpala stated that all the issues have been sorted out. "There is no Puthila Pariwar henceforth. We all will work towards the victory of the BJP candidate in Dakshina Kannada district, thereby helping Narendra Modi to become PM once again."

It may be recalled that as a result of Puthila contesting the assembly election in 2023, BJP was pushed to the third position in the assembly election in Puttur. Later, Puthila Pariwar was constituted, and Puthila Pariwar fielded its candidate during the by-election in Puttur CMC recently.

On March 1, Puthila Pariwar announced that Puthila would contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Later, District BJP President Sathish Kumpala openly invited Puthila to join the party, and discussions were held regarding his joining the party.