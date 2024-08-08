As Siddaramaiah faces BJP-JD(S) heat, DK Shivakumar says he will always stand by CM at all times

Mysuru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday said that Siddaramaiah and he are 'rock strong' and entire party stands with the Chief Minister.

Speaking to presspersons fter inspecting arrangements for Janandolana Convention of Congress party in Mysuru, he said, "Me and Siddaramaiah are rock strong. I will always stand by him at all times. It is not just me, but entire Party is with him."

"Siddaramaiah is an emotional man. Since he is not involved in the scam it is natural for him to feel hurt on false allegations. I could not be shook even when I was served notice and sent me to jail," Shivakumar said.