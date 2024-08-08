As Siddaramaiah faces BJP-JD(S) heat, DK Shivakumar says he will always stand by CM at all times

Mysuru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday said that Siddaramaiah and he are 'rock strong' and entire party stands with the Chief Minister.
Speaking to presspersons fter inspecting arrangements for Janandolana Convention of Congress party in Mysuru, he said, "Me and Siddaramaiah are rock strong. I will always stand by him at all times. It is not just me, but entire Party is with him."
"Siddaramaiah is an emotional man. Since he is not involved in the scam it is natural for him to feel hurt on false allegations. I could not be shook even when I was served notice and sent me to jail," Shivakumar said.
He further claimed that Congress knows how to answer BJP-JD(S) alliance who is making "any sort of allegations".
"Let BJP-JD(S) make any sort of allegations. Our fight is ours. We will answer to all that in the Convention. They have to answer us too," he said.
Attacking H D kumaraswamy, the Deputy Chief mInister said that the JD(S) leader has joined Padayatra with the "fear of losing his position of being a minister".
"As the slogan goes 'The enemy of my enemy is my friend' BJP and JD(S) have come together. But there have been clashes and conflicts in all their agitations," he said.
"It is me who had told CM that we are enough to handle BJP-JD(S) and he need not come for any convention. Since the Convention is happening in his home district Mysuru, he said he will attend and highlight certain matters. Otherwise we knew how to answer BJP-JD(S) alliance. All this is trailer, the film is there ahead," he said.
Minister Zameer Ahmed said that there is no irregularity or scam in allocation of sites to CM's wife rightfully as compensation for land encroached by MUDA. "That land was given as gift by Chief Minister's brother in law to his wife. So CM has no role in it," he said.
