Karnataka Assembly passes five Bills without debate amid din

The Legislative Assembly passed five Bills, including the one that proposes to hike stamp duty on various documents without any debate, following protests by the BJP on Monday.
The BJP members were in the well of the House, demanding that Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan be sacked over his 'Muslim Speaker' comment.
Bill piloted
Undeterred, Speaker U T Khader allowed the government to put the five Bills for consideration. Piloting the Karnataka Stamps (Amendment) Bill, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said stamp duty levied on 54 types of documents had not been revised for several years.
The Assembly also passed the Karnataka Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill to levy 28% GST on online gaming.
The Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses (Amendment) Bill was also approved by the Assembly. This Bill exempts MBBS graduates from mandatory rural service upon their selection for central or state government positions.
The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill was passed to comply with the High Court’s directive.
Lastly, the Assembly adopted the Karavali Development Board Bill, 2023, fulfilling the Congress’ pre-poll
promise.The Bill aims to ensure the development of the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.
Five more Bills tabled
The government tabled five more Bills in the House.
The Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill proposes imprisonment of six months to three years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh on persons who attack advocates.
A Bill to amend the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-allocation and Tribal Sub-allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilization of Financial Resources) Act was tabled, which proposes to do away with Section 7D, that allowed ‘diversion’ of SC/ST
funds.
The Shree Renuka Yellamma Kshetra Tourism Development Board Bill was tabled, seeking to conserve and develop the popular
pilgrimage site.
Hampi Authority
A Bill to amend the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority Act was tabled to incorporate the formation of the new Vijayanagar district.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill was tabled to empower civic bodies to levy various fees and with retrospective
effect.