Asset monetisation may be limited, not 25,000 acres: Karnataka government

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led finance department on Wednesday said the government has no proposal to monetise 25,000 acres of land around Bengaluru.
The clarification was issued in response to DH’s report on June 18 that the government is considering monetisation of land to raise resources and sustain spending that has bulged due to the five ‘guarantee’ schemes.
“Government is definitely looking at additional resource mobilisation without putting undue burden on the citizens. Many measures are being proposed,” the finance department said in its statement.
“Karnataka has greater potential to raise additional non-tax revenues from sectors such as mining, advertisements in urban sector, naming rights, etc. Better tax compliance is also a measure that is being explored,” the department stated.
Monetisation of land is under consideration. Measures being explored “may also include a limited extent of monetisation of assets”, the department stated, adding that this “does not have to mean disposal or sale of government lands”.
There are private lands whose value is untapped, the department pointed out. “Value of private land can be better unlocked by taking up orderly town planning and building infrastructure like roads, urban rail and metro lines. There are several intelligent ways to raise resources without selling government land and without raising taxes,” it argued.
The finance department promised transparency in its process of raising resources. “...any proposal to raise resources will be in public domain once it is properly fleshed out. There is no reason for anyone to jump to hasty conclusions based on some preliminary ideas,” it said.
DH’s report was based on a preliminary presentation made by consultancy major Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which the finance department has appointed as its consultant to “unlock” budget potential.
The BCG suggested monetisation of land available at Bidadi (9,800 acres) and Nandagudi (15,000 acres) where townships are proposed. Also, 300-400 acres distributed across 73 land parcels are pitched for monetisation. All these lands, including the proposed townships, are under the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA). Idle or vacant lands of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) have been shown as opportune for monetisation.
The Opposition BJP flagged the government’s monetisation plan and highlighted the financial distress being caused due to the ‘guarantee’ schemes.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka has also questioned the BCG’s involvement. “What is the need of the BCG when a self-proclaimed economist like Siddaramaiah is the CM? Not sure whether it will boost the revenues of the state government, but it will definitely boost the revenues of private consultancy firm (sic) at the cost of Karnataka's taxpayers,” he said.
Published 20 June 2024, 10:49 IST