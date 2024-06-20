Asset monetisation may be limited, not 25,000 acres: Karnataka government

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led finance department on Wednesday said the government has no proposal to monetise 25,000 acres of land around Bengaluru.

The clarification was issued in response to DH’s report on June 18 that the government is considering monetisation of land to raise resources and sustain spending that has bulged due to the five ‘guarantee’ schemes.

“Government is definitely looking at additional resource mobilisation without putting undue burden on the citizens. Many measures are being proposed,” the finance department said in its statement.

“Karnataka has greater potential to raise additional non-tax revenues from sectors such as mining, advertisements in urban sector, naming rights, etc. Better tax compliance is also a measure that is being explored,” the department stated.

Monetisation of land is under consideration. Measures being explored “may also include a limited extent of monetisation of assets”, the department stated, adding that this “does not have to mean disposal or sale of government lands”.