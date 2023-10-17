Attibele blaze: K'taka govt orders magisterial probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the October 7 Attibele blaze that killed more than 14 people.

In its order, the Home Department said Bengaluru Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas would conduct the inquiry and submit a report in three months.

The blaze at a facility belonging to Sri Balaji Traders that had firecrackers stocked up killed 14 people on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries later, the order stated.