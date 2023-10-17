Attibele blaze: K'taka govt orders magisterial probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the October 7 Attibele blaze that killed more than 14 people.
In its order, the Home Department said Bengaluru Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas would conduct the inquiry and submit a report in three months.
The blaze at a facility belonging to Sri Balaji Traders that had firecrackers stocked up killed 14 people on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries later, the order stated.
Sri Balaji Traders owners V Ramaswamy Reddy, Anil Kumar are under arrest while a third accused is hospitalised.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the suspension of the local Tahsildar, police inspector and chief fire officer for their "lapses" that led to the incident.
The magisterial inquiry will look into the circumstances that led to the blaze, whether or not there were lapses in issuing a licence to Sri Balaji Traders, those responsible for any dereliction and if the incident was accidental or due to negligence, the total loss due to the mishap and so on.