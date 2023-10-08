Attibele fire: K'taka deputy CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to victims' kin

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar late on Saturday night announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of the families of the victims who were killed in the Attibele firecracker godown fire.

At least 13 people were said to be killed at the Shree Balaji Traders, a wholesale firecracker dealer located less than 500 metres from the Attibele border checkpost in the southern outskirts of Bengaluru.

“We have information that as many as 19 workers were at the godown,” Shivakumar told reporters. “One person has been arrested, he is also receiving treatment. The other six injured are at the hospital. The bodies of 12 people have been recovered. It is suspected that there may be some others on the other side.”

Shivakumar visited the spot late at night and took stock of the situation.