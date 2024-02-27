Axis Bank open 21 new branches in Karnataka

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Monday inaugurated 21 new branches in Karnataka in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and IT, BT and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.
The bank has spread its reach across metropolitan areas, urban centers, semi-urban regions, rural areas, rural unbanked regions in Bengaluru, Udupi, Vijayapura, Haveri, Hassan, Koppal, Tumkur, Shimoga and Vijayanagara, hoping to penetrate its technology-backed banking solutions further into the state.
As per a statement, 92 per cent of all bank transactions in the state occur through digital platforms in a bid to reduce paper usage and contribute to its sustainability initiative.
“Our business in the state has seen significant expansion in the last few years, and we will strive to keep raising the bar with tailored solutions, exclusive benefits and value-driven approach that resonate with our customers’ aspirations,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director & chief executive officer of Axis Bank.
