Axis Bank open 21 new branches in Karnataka

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Monday inaugurated 21 new branches in Karnataka in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and IT, BT and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.

The bank has spread its reach across metropolitan areas, urban centers, semi-urban regions, rural areas, rural unbanked regions in Bengaluru, Udupi, Vijayapura, Haveri, Hassan, Koppal, Tumkur, Shimoga and Vijayanagara, hoping to penetrate its technology-backed banking solutions further into the state.