Ayush department launches 6,500-page dictionary for ancient medical terms 

Bengaluru: The Department of Ayush on Tuesday released a 6,500-page dictionary with ayurvedic terms.
In the run up to the 10th International Yoga Day, the department launched ‘Yogotsava’, a 10-day programme to educate citizens on the benefits of yoga and to empower communities through its practices and principles.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao unveiled the poster and five volumes of the dictionary, which translates Ayurvedic technical terms in Sanskrit to English and Kannada from 15th-century Ayurvedic palm manuscripts. The dictionaries include the causes of all human disorders as detailed in Ayurveda.
The department also launched a dedicated Yogotsava website to encourage more registrations.
Promoted as '#Yogotsava', the initiative unites various government departments, shopping malls, yoga associations, educational institutions, social welfare groups, and the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation.
Nearly four lakh people in government departments and Bharat Scouts and Guides will also perform yoga across the state as part of Yogotsava.
"This should not be limited to a single day's programme. People must inculcate yoga into their everyday lives," Rao said.
Programmes to be featured in Yogotsava
Yoga for students in 664 government matric hostels.
Yoga training for anganwadi teachers and students, and in orphanages.
Wellness programme for seniors featuring yoga, Ayurveda, and health checkups, besides education sessions.
Large-scale radio campaign presented as 15-minute programmes on All India Radio.
Special programmes on Ayush TV.
Published 11 June 2024, 22:05 IST