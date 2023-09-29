Bandh evokes huge response in Mysuru, situation peaceful

Bandh related to Cauvery issue in Mysuru city evoked huge response and it was peaceful on Friday.

All the shops in the city including those on KR Circle, Devraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao road and others, and even local shops in all the layouts remained closed.

Vendors did not hit any of the markets including Devaraja market, M G Road market and others. All the malls, cinema theatres too were closed.

All high-end hotels, veg and non-veg restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, fast food joints, and Tiffanies were closed.