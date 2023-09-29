Bandh evokes huge response in Mysuru, situation peaceful

Bandh related to Cauvery issue in Mysuru city evoked huge response and it was peaceful on Friday.
All the shops in the city including those on KR Circle, Devraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao road and others, and even local shops in all the layouts remained closed.
Vendors did not hit any of the markets including Devaraja market, M G Road market and others. All the malls, cinema theatres too were closed.
All high-end hotels, veg and non-veg restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, fast food joints, and Tiffanies were closed.
Few small tea shops, Nandini milk parlors were open, and a few fruit carts, flower vendors, and tender coconut vendors were on streets but they hardly had any customers.
All 500 KSRTC buses were not operated in the city. Out of 1000 rural buses, hardly 40 to 50 buses were operated based on the demand, according to KSRTC rural DC Srinivas B.
Autos had hit the roads but they hardly had any customers.
Security was beefed up by Police in the city, and three KSRP platoons, 300 home guards, 2000 armed civil police of the city were pressed for security. Due to this, few two wheelers and cars plied on roads without any hassles.
Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hill and Mysore Palace were open, but they had sparingly few tourists. After few pro-Kannada activists visited the Zoo, Mysore Zoo was closed around 12pm.
Few pro-Kannada activists were seen protesting at North gate of Mysuru Palace. BJP party workers also took bike rally.