Belagavi: Youth attacks sister's lover with screwdriver, kills him

Belagavi: A youth allegedly murdered another youth who had an affair with his sister by attacking him with a screwdriver near Kanakdas Circle, Mahantesh Nagar here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Gous (22), a resident of Gandhi Nagar. Ibrahim was a fruit trader and had love affair with accused Muzamil Sattigeri’s sister who also resides in the same locale.

Police said, parents of Ibrahim had approached Sattigeri family with a marriage proposal, but they had denied and had warned him to stay away from her. In the guise of going to classes, she had been meeting Ibrahim.