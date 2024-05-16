Belagavi: Youth attacks sister's lover with screwdriver, kills him

Belagavi: A youth allegedly murdered another youth who had an affair with his sister by attacking him with a screwdriver near Kanakdas Circle, Mahantesh Nagar here on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Gous (22), a resident of Gandhi Nagar. Ibrahim was a fruit trader and had love affair with accused Muzamil Sattigeri’s sister who also resides in the same locale.
Police said, parents of Ibrahim had approached Sattigeri family with a marriage proposal, but they had denied and had warned him to stay away from her. In the guise of going to classes, she had been meeting Ibrahim.
While both Ibrahim and the girl were on a bike towards Gandhi Nagar, Muzamil, a mechanic by profession, who was on his way back to old PB Road after repairing a vehicle, spotted and stopped them near Kanakdas Circle. When called his sister denied to accompany him which resulted in arguments between Ibrahim and Muzamil. In a fit of rage, Muzamil stabbed Ibrahim with a screwdriver.
Traffic police present near the circle got Ibrahim admitted for treatment in a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Mal-Maruti police have arrested the accused and are investigating the matter.
Published 16 May 2024, 12:19 IST