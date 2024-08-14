Bengaluru court extends judicial custody of actor Darshan & other accused till August 28

Bengaluru: A court here on Wednesday extended till August 28 the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and others, who are accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

All the 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, were produced before the magistrate through video conferencing from Bengaluru and Tumakuru prisons, where they are lodged, as their judicial custody ended today.

The extension of judicial custody follows a remand application filed by the Kamakshipalya Police, who have requested more time to continue their investigation.

Authorities claim that substantial evidence ties all the accused to the crime, and that ongoing investigations are scrutinising their involvement. Key scientific evidence collected from the crime scene has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), but the final reports are still pending. The case has expanded, with additional charges and cases under investigation, necessitating further judicial supervision.