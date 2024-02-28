Bengaluru tax payers are giving us buoyancy, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hailed Bengaluru tax payers for their contributions in building a strong and 'Viksit Bharat’, and said the Department of Revenue is running its entire national faceless income tax assessment scheme from Karnataka's capital city.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the upcoming complex “HONGIRANA” for Income Tax officers and staff here, she said the tax payers of Bengaluru have been absolutely giving us the buoyancy, and thanked all individual and corporate taxpayers in this region for making sure for building a strong and 'Viksit Bharat’.

"Your contribution is relentless. There has never been a dip. So thank you very much Bengaluru for keeping that momentum up," she said.