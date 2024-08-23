Bengaluru: 1,000 'Varunamitras' to champion rainwater harvesting

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) launched the ‘Innovations Projects for Water Security in Bengaluru’ initiative on Thursday. According to a statement by BWSSB, the Climate Change wing of the United Nations has appreciated the sustainable projects taken up for water security in Bengaluru and has collaborated with BWSSB to run the ‘Innovations Projects for Water Security in Bengaluru’ project.
The initiative will look at a number of projects, including the promotion of rainwater harvesting in the city, filling lakes with treated water, use of technology for management of groundwater, and promotion of the use of treated water in various sectors.
BWSSB has also decided to train 1,000 youngsters as ‘Varunamitras’ to promote rainwater harvesting. These youngsters will be given skill training to install rainwater harvesting systems and pits to help catch rainwater. “Close to one lakh litres of water can be harvested by successfully implementing rainwater harvesting techniques in a 1,200 sq ft property and this can meet the water demand of a family for nearly seven months,” the BWSSB said in a statement.
Published 22 August 2024, 22:13 IST