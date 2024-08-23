Bengaluru: 1,000 'Varunamitras' to champion rainwater harvesting

BWSSB has also decided to train 1,000 youngsters as ‘Varunamitras’ to promote rainwater harvesting. These youngsters will be given skill training to install rainwater harvesting systems and pits to help catch rainwater. “Close to one lakh litres of water can be harvested by successfully implementing rainwater harvesting techniques in a 1,200 sq ft property and this can meet the water demand of a family for nearly seven months,” the BWSSB said in a statement.