10-year-old Bengaluru girl died of suspected electrocution in swimming pool

Bengaluru: A 10-year-old girl died of suspected electrocution in a swimming pool of an apartment complex built by a prestigious group in Gunjur near Varthur late Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Manya and a case has been registered at Varthur police station.

According to police sources, the incident happened around 8 pm when the girl reportedly went to fetch a ball that had fallen into the swimming pool and came in contact with a live wire.

Police sources told DH that they received a memo from a hospital in Varthur and reached the hospital and took a complaint from the parent.

Sources at Sahasra Hospital in Varthur, where the child was first brought in, said that she was brought in dead. "We finished the initial formalities and the child has been shifted to another hospital. We could do nothing to save the child," a hospital source told DH.

The agitated and shocked residents of the apartment complex told DH that the incidents of minor electric shocks have been happening for some time and no measures were taken to secure the place.

"Today, even after such a grave incident, the security guard wasn't trained/equipped to handle the situation. He didn't know which power line to disconnect," a resident told DH.

Ritesh Kumar, a resident of the apartment complex, told DH that he too had encountered a similar incident where his child got an electric shock from the footlight near the swimming pool in May.

"My daughter was a little over a year old then. I had raised the complaint officially, after which, security came and stuck tape on the footlight. I had questioned them why no other protective measures were taken but we got no response," said Ritesh.