Bengaluru: 12 parked two-wheelers charred due to short circuit

<p>Bengaluru: Twelve two-wheelers parked at a building near Jnanabharathi in western Bengaluru were charred on Sunday. The incident occurred at 3:11 am and a short circuit was attributed as the cause by the Fire Department. </p>.<p>Fire department officials said that one generator, a Bajaj Pulsar bike and 11 electric scooters were damaged following the fire. </p>.<p>"There were no casualties," a senior fire officer said. "The fire was shortly doused and debris cleared. It was a G+3 building near Ullal Main Road and the incident occurred on the ground floor. We have found that the vehicles belonged to a fast food restaurant." </p>