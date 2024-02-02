Bnegaluru: 16 flyovers, 10 overpasses, 12 underpasses to ease traffic on PRR

Bengaluru: Sixteen flyovers, 10 overpasses and 12 underpasses will be a part of the 73-km peripheral ring road (PRR), which is proposed to connect Hosur road in the south with Tumakuru Road in the north west of Bengaluru.

The project – estimated to cost Rs 27,000 crore – will be fully funded by the private players. In return, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has assured rights to collect toll for 50 years.