Bnegaluru: 16 flyovers, 10 overpasses, 12 underpasses to ease traffic on PRR

Bengaluru: Sixteen flyovers, 10 overpasses and 12 underpasses will be a part of the 73-km peripheral ring road (PRR), which is proposed to connect Hosur road in the south with Tumakuru Road in the north west of Bengaluru.
The project – estimated to cost Rs 27,000 crore – will be fully funded by the private players. In return, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has assured rights to collect toll for 50 years.
As the eight-lane project passes through 10 major junctions and over 100 minor intersections, the BDA has planned flyovers in places such as Hesarghatta Road, Old Madras road, Whitefield road, Channasandra road, Hosur road etc, which are high density corridors.
Bridges have also been proposed across as many as seven water bodies, including Chikkatogur lake, Gunjur lake, Chikka Banahalli lake, Chinnappanahalli lake, Tirumenahalli lake, Jarakabande lake etc. The project also comprises six cloverleaf-type overbridges to enable criss-crossing of roads without getting caught in the traffic.
According to the BDA officials, a six-month target has been set to complete the acquisition of 2,560 acres of land required for building the project and another two years to complete the construction work. The tender documents did not provide much details about the extent of land required for the project and the compensation structure to be followed.
BDA Commissioner N Jayaram was not available for comment.
Earlier, the officials had stated that the cost of acquiring land is estimated at Rs 21,000 crore and another Rs 6,000 crore is needed for the civil works.
“The entire project will be funded by the private players. We will assist them in acquiring the land,” officials had said, expressing confidence that more players would participate in the tender.
As per the designs made public, the BDA plans to build a 100-metre wide greenfield expressway and has made provision for green space, utilities, underground cable, footpath, cycle track and drains. While the main carriageway will have eight lanes, there will be a service road on both sides. The median has been kept wide enough to accommodate Metro project in the future.
While the stretch between Hosur Road and Tumakuru Road is 65.95 km, the BDA has planned an additional length of 3.4-km near Madanayakanahalli and another 4.08 km near Hebbagodi to link the existing roads.
