17 king cobras, 55 ball pythons & 6 capuchin monkeys seized at Bengaluru airport

Besides 17 king cobras, the baggage contained 55 ball pythons (in different colour morphs) and six capuchin monkeys. While the king cobras and ball pythons were found alive and active, all the primates were dead, the statement added.

All 78 animals are scheduled animals under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and listed under appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES), the statement said.

A scheduled animal is an endangered species and requires special protection.

It is suspected that the animals were smuggled for international pet trade.