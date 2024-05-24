21% rise in fatalities in 2 years due to use of non-standard helmets: Traffic police

Bengaluru: Two-wheeler riders wear non-standard helmets or fail to properly fasten them to avoid fines, increasing the risk of serious injury or fatality for both riders and pillion passengers during accidents.
As per a recent report from the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), which DH has exclusively accessed, fatality of bike riders wearing helmets surged by 21 per cent between 2021-23.
The report mentioned that 369 such fatalities have been reported in 2023 alone. Interestingly, deaths of riders without helmets were only half that number.
M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told DH that helmets are vital to stay safe from sustaining head injuries during accidents — a significant cause of fatality. The report also revealed that head injury was the cause behind nearly 70 per cent fatalities in 2023 in all kinds of accidents.
Anucheth said wearing non-standard and unclasped helmets were major reasons for fatalities. Advocating for ISI helmets, he said 25 per cent of riders wear non-standard helmets, which the police also fine.
“There is a growing trend among commuters to wear helmets to avoid fines, but these people cheat themselves,” the traffic top cop said. “A half-faced, unclasped helmet provides zero protection as it falls at the point of collision and approximately 95% of accidents harming themselves are caused by two-wheeler riders.”
He blamed over-speeding and poor night-time visibility as other reasons for fatalities. Anucheth estimated that most of the accidents happen between 9 pm and 6 am, when riders miss bumps and other vehicles due to high-speeds and poor visibility.
Even as the traffic police claimed to deploy the two-pronged approach of levying fines and creating awareness about wearing standard helmets, road safety expert Rahul Patil advocated for a dedicated vehicular plan for the city and innovation in helmets.
“We can create a dedicated two-wheeler lane like other nations,” Patil told DH. “Many avoid wearing helmets complaining of discomfort. Manufacturers can innovate on helmet design and solve the problem.”
Published 23 May 2024, 20:34 IST