<p>Bengaluru: A 23-km stretch of the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), formerly Peripheral Ring Road, is likely to be prioritised, with the Bangalore Development Authority planning civil work tenders by March.</p>.<p>The stretch is part of a 73-km road connecting Tumakuru and Ballari Road. The project is split into three packages to ease land acquisition and speed up construction.</p>.<p>The 23-km stretch will connect the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and NICE Road. It is expected to see high traffic and better toll collection.</p>.<p>"The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready. We plan to float tenders for the first phase in February or March. The remaining stretches will be taken up based on land acquisition progress," LK Atheeq, Chairperson, BBC, told DH.</p>.<p>The remaining stretches are a 29-km link from Hosur Road to Old Madras Road, and an 18-km link from Old Madras Road to Ballari Road.</p>.<p>The project includes a Y-shaped integration with NICE Road, stretching 4-5 km each on Hosur Road and Tumakuru Road.</p>.<p>"We have made progress on land acquisition. About 500 farmers have given consent and nearly 100 acres have been acquired. We aim to take possession of 50% of the land before floating tenders and reach 80% by the time the contract is awarded," Atheeq said.</p>.BDA reclaims 30 guntas in Kengeri, land valued at Rs 35 crore.<p>The BDA has seen limited success acquiring land in western Bengaluru, but faces strong opposition from eastern landowners, who demand compensation as per the 2013 law.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has called a meeting with landowners dissatisfied with the government’s five compensation models, which they say are far below market value.</p>.<p><strong>Meeting on February 2</strong> </p>.<p>The meeting is scheduled for February 2 at 11.30 am at UR Bhavan Complex, High Grounds.</p>.<p>Krishna, a resident whose land was notified for the project, said eastern Bengaluru landowners oppose the project mainly due to "unfair" compensation offered by the government. </p>.<p>"The BDA is offering about Rs 5 crore per acre. My neighbours have sold similar land for over Rs 10 crore," he said.</p>