23-km BBC stretch linking KIA to be prioritised; tenders by March

The 23-km stretch will connect the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and NICE Road. It is expected to see high traffic and better toll collection.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 22:54 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 22:54 IST
