24 TMC water allocation for city hindered by BWSSB delays

Bengaluru: The state government’s order to ensure 24 TMC of water to Bengaluru has come as a relief to residents who were worried about the drinking water supply given the drought situation the state is facing. However, Bengaluru might not be able to make complete use of this allocation since the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has been dragging its feet on improving the water supply infrastructure.
At present, the infrastructure set up by the BWSSB enables the city to utilise only close to 19 TMC a year. Senior BWSSB officials revealed to DH that the city was under-prepared to put to use the complete allocation.
“We will have to come up with new projects to upgrade infrastructure and use the additional share of water available to us,” the official said.
The Board’s major project in recent years– the Cauvery Stage V project, taken up to quench the thirst of the 110 villages in the city’s periphery would enable the city to receive an additional 775 MLD. However, the project has hit multiple roadblocks and has been delayed by over a year.
“There is an additional allocation of water specifically for 110 villages. However, we have not been able to utilise it since the project has not been completed,” yet another official said.
Though the project was approved back in 2016, the residents of these villages are left waiting even to this day. Given that the groundwater levels in the city have plunged owing to the poor rains, the BWSSB’s failure to utilise its allocation to the best has irked the citizens who now have to depend on water tankers. “The government may have promised to reserve water for the city. But that will not reach any of our houses since the BWSSB has failed to keep up with the deadlines. They have been promising one date after the other but none of them have helped,” said Kochu Sankar, president, Trinity Enclave Residents’ Welfare Association in North Bengaluru.
Senior BWSSB officials attributed the delay to the pandemic-induced lockdowns and a few administrative hiccups. ‘
“Owing to the pandemic, there was a severe labour crunch and lack of industrial oxygen. Hence, we had to approve two extensions to the project date. Later, we had to change the alignment of a major pipeline near Kanakapura, and the approval from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) delayed the process,” a BWSSB official said.
According to the official, 85% of the work on the project is now complete and they plan to start the water supply by February or March 2024.
Given that water supply projects are time-consuming and labour-intensive, the citizens opined that the BWSSB should have a long-term plan for the city.
