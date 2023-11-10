24 TMC water allocation for city hindered by BWSSB delays

Though the project was approved back in 2016, the residents of these villages are left waiting even to this day. Given that the groundwater levels in the city have plunged owing to the poor rains, the BWSSB’s failure to utilise its allocation to the best has irked the citizens who now have to depend on water tankers. “The government may have promised to reserve water for the city. But that will not reach any of our houses since the BWSSB has failed to keep up with the deadlines. They have been promising one date after the other but none of them have helped,” said Kochu Sankar, president, Trinity Enclave Residents’ Welfare Association in North Bengaluru.