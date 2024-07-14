3-day fest in Bengaluru to showcase south Indian literature from Aug 9

Bengaluru: Book Brahma, a digital media platform for Kannada language, literature and culture, is holding a three-day literature festival in Bengaluru to celebate south Indian languages, starting August 9.
The festival will host over 300 writers in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English across 80 panel discussions, Hampa Nagarajaiah, writer, told reporters on Saturday.
He was speaking after releasing a poster for the fest. “Some of the best-known works in world literature come from south India. But writers here have not received the recognition and platforms they deserve. The festival creates a society that allows writers and art lovers to come together,” he said.
Narahalli Balasubramanya, critic & writer, said critically acclaimed writers
K Satchidanandan, Paul Zacharia, B Jeyamohan, Perumal Murugan, Benyamin, Volga, H S Shivaprakash, Vivek Shanbhag & Jayant Kaikini are likely to be part of the panels.
He said the festival aims at helping a community that celebrates artists, art lovers and writers to come together on a platform.
Scholar Mallepuram G Venkatesh said the festival will feature a dedicated section for children’s literature. There will also be Yakshagana, Carnatic and Hindustani musical performances by renowned vocalists such as R K Padmanabha and Bindu Malini. Registrations are open at www.bookbrahmalitfest.com.
Published 13 July 2024, 22:54 IST