3 die after being hit by train in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three persons died after they were hit by a train under the Baiyappanahalli Railway Police Station limits.
The deceased have been identified as Chamakalapalli Sasi Kumar, 20, Bala Subrahmanyam, 22, and Lokesh, 20, all from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor.
Officers said they were hit by the Kannur Express (Yeshwantpur to Kerala) while walking on the railway tracks. The incident happened on Wednesday night. It is not yet clear as to why the trio had trespassed.
“At around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, the loco pilot informed the station master of the incident and at around 10 pm, the railway police were alerted,” a senior police officer told DH.
“However, the initial information about the kilometres, which helps to pinpoint the location, was wrong. Personnel searched for the bodies till 2 am on Thursday but found nothing,” the officer said.
On Thursday, at around 8.30 am, when the search operation was resumed, the three bodies were found.
According to the police, Kumar had been in the city for the last seven days and was looking for a job, Lokesh drove a taxi cab, while Subrahmanyam was here for his studies.
The trio were staying in a PG in the city.
“Investigations have been launched to ascertain the cause and why the trio were walking on the railway tracks," the officer added.
(Published 25 April 2024, 19:47 IST)