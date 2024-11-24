4-acre encroachment on forest land cleared

<p>Bengaluru: The forest department has cleared around 4.3 acres of encroached forest land valued at Rs 25 crore, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The encroached area was located in the Bhootanahalli minor forest near Kaggalipura on the Bannerghatta Road. In a press release, the department stated that one Ravi Kavale had encroached upon the land and built a farmhouse. The forest department had registered an FIR in 2006</p>.<p>“A legal battle went on for 18 years,” the department said. “The land of around 539 acres was declared a minor forest in 1934. The legal battle is underway to recover the remaining encroached land.”</p>