4 Bengaluru trekkers feared dead, 19 still stranded in Uttarakhand mountains

“The weather conditions are too bad there. There is heavy snowfall and rainfall because of which the visibility is poor and hence the rescue helicopter is not able to take off. However, two rescue teams are on foot to reach the stranded trekkers. Early this morning, when the weather conditions were relatively favourable, the rescue helicopter picked up two of the stranded trekkers whose health condition was deteriorating,” V Rashmi Mahesh, principal secretary, the Revenue Department, told DH.

The state government is closely monitoring the rescue operations that are currently underway and the Karnataka Government is likely to send an officer to Uttarakhand to coordinate the rescue operations.

“We are yet to determine the exact situation of the trekkers. We will speak to those who have been rescued to get better information. The Uttarakhand Government has been very responsive and we will also depute an officer to reach Uttarakhand soon to coordinate rescue efforts. As and when the weather clears a little, we will send choppers to rescue the rest of the trekkers. Meanwhile, the teams on foot will also try to reach them,” Rashmi added.

The trekkers are now said to be at one of the camping sites and sources said the trek was booked through a private mountaineering agency.