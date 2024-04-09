42% of patients in Bengaluru say hospitals do not give detailed break-up of bills: Survey

Bengaluru: For three long years ,a staggering 42 per cent of the city’s patients have been navigating their hospital expenses in the dark.

Deprived of detailed break downs on their bills, they have been left defenceless against potential overcharges, robbed of the chance to challenge unjust fees

Patients are entitled to an individually itemised bill for the consumables and services they avail themselves of during treatment. However, according to the survey, 29 per cent of patients received a bill with only larger headings, like pharmacy, room charges and radiology, without breakdown into individual services and consumables.

The survey that collected responses from more than 2,000 people in Bengaluru also revealed that 13 per cent of patients disclosed receiving bills referencing hospital packages, like the enigmatic “childbirth package”.