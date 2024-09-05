Bengaluru: 4th national conference on public health policy to showcase unreleased research  

Bengaluru: Over 41 researchers from 14 Indian states and five Asia-Pacific countries will present unreleased, peer-reviewed evidence on public health policymaking at the fourth National Conference on Bringing Evidence into Public Health Policy.
The event will be held from September 5 to 7 at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB).
More than 200 delegates — including healthcare practitioners, state and national policymakers, international experts from Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand and Bangladesh, as well as the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research and representatives from the Government of Karnataka — will attend the three-day conference.
Discussions will focus on "Health Governance, Policy, and Institutional Frameworks for Just and Sustainable Health Systems".
Key topics will include institutional frameworks for complex health systems, governance strategies to strengthen public health, and the role of AI and big data innovations in healthcare.
IIMB is collaborating with several partner institutions for this conference, including The George Institute for Global Health, New Delhi (TGI); Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru (IPH); National Institute of Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (NIIR-NCD) in Jodhpur; Nimahns; the Institute for Tropical Medicine Antwerp; and Health Systems Global.
Published 05 September 2024, 01:04 IST