6 locations identified for 2nd international airport in Bengaluru

Minister for Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil on Tuesday said in the Legislative Council that the government has identified six locations for a second International Airport in Bengaluru.

The locations identified are: Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Kunigal Road, Kanakapura Road, Doddaballapur and Dobbspet.

“A second airport is needed and we will build it in 50-60 km radius of Bengaluru. We are in the process of taking expert opinion on the six locations,” he said.