6 locations identified for 2nd international airport in Bengaluru

The locations identified are: Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Kunigal Road, Kanakapura Road, Doddaballapur and Dobbspet.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 03:08 IST

Minister for Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil on Tuesday said in the Legislative Council that the government has identified six locations for a second International Airport in Bengaluru.

“A second airport is needed and we will build it in 50-60 km radius of Bengaluru. We are in the process of taking expert opinion on the six locations,” he said.

To a question by BJP's K S Naveen, he said there is no proposal to build an airport beyond 60 km from Bengaluru. “There is no point in building a second airport 100 km away,” he said.

Patil said the existing agreement between civil aviation ministry and Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) mandates no airport should be established within 150-km radius of BIAL till 2033. 

However, the  government will start acquiring land once it finalises location, he said. 

