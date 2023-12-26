60% Kannada on name boards: Can BBMP really enforce it?

CM wades in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged commercial establishments across Bengaluru to include Kannada prominently on their name boards. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) he said that following the rule of the land was our responsibility. “Whether you were born and brought up in Karnataka or have made a livelihood by staying here we consider all of them Kannadigas. In Karnataka Kannada gets the utmost priority and it is each of our duty to abide by the law of the land” the post said.