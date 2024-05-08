A drive to reuse old, unused belongings

A performance-cum-community space held a drive to promote the reuse of old and unused household items across the city the past Saturday.
It sent out a car to eight gated communities spread over 120 km for the drive. Residents turned up to give away items they no longer needed and picked from what others had left behind in the car’s boot. It was not a dry waste collection drive and all the items were mandated to be in working order and good shape.
Clothes and books were the most common items. People also dropped off a pottery wheel, a kids’ cycle, hula hoops, skateboards, cricket bats, footballs, and trekking boots. A food processor, toaster and water filter were some kitchen accessories. A chandelier, old modular phones, and an antique sewing machine were other items in the mix. This was the second edition of Gift Caravan, organised by Bangalore Creative Circus (BCC), Yeshwanthpur. It was brought back following the success of the first edition, held last Christmas, says BCC cofounder
Manisha Vinod.
The concept espouses circular economy and gift culture. She explains, “We were thinking of sharing existing resources in a non-transactional manner. One, this reduces the waste from going to landfills. Two, it spreads the spirit of gifting.”
Manisha’s car, or the Caravan, started from her home in Frazer Town at 8 am. It went around Hebbal, Amruthahalli, Whitefield, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Bannerghatta Road, Magadi Road, and Yeshwantpur before returning to her place late at night.
“The drive was open to all. Security guards and other workers at these apartments also took things. A housekeeping staff at BCC took a tricycle for her grandson from the leftover pile,” she shares.
The remainder of children’s books, clothes, toys and a sewing machine were put up for collection at BCC’s farmer’s market the next day in what they call a ‘Gift Box’.
Talking of the feedback, Manisha says, “In one apartment, a few kids were discussing how they would never use old items. Then they saw a woman turn up near the car and scan the pile to collect things. That
changed their attitude instantly. At another apartment, people are now inspired to start their own exchange-and-reuse drives.”
Given the enthusiastic response, Manisha says they are considering holding such drives more frequently.
For details, check @blrcreativecircus on Instagram.