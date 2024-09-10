Abducted girl rescued by alert parents, neighbours

Bengaluru: A five-year-old girl, who went missing on Sunday, was rescued after a search by her parents and neighbours.

The incident occurred in Chamundipura village in Ramanagara when the child went to see the Ganesha pandal near her house. When her father Santhosh realised the the child was missing, he alerted the neighbours, prompting a search.

They zeroed in on a cement godown nearly 700 metres from the place where the child went missing and found her with tape around her mouth and her hands and legs tied.