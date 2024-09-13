About 40 people trying to stage protest in Bengaluru against Nagamangala violence detained

Bengaluru: About 40 people were detained on Friday as they tried to stage a protest in front of Town Hall here against the violence during a Ganesh idol immersion procession at Nagamangala town in Mandya district, police said.

Some of them carried Ganesh idols demanding action against those who indulged in stone-pelting and went on a rampage targeting shops and vehicles in the town on September 11, they said.

"A group of people were proceeding to stage a protest in front of Town Hall but even before they could reach the venue, we stopped them as there was no permission to hold a protest there. However, they did not listen and had to be detained. About 40 of them have been taken into preventive custody," a senior police officer said.