Activists urge BBMP to withdraw new ad policy

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader N R Ramesh, on Saturday, alleged that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was yet to collect close to Rs 646 crore of pending dues from those who had put up advertising hoardings before 2018.
In a statement, Ramesh urged the government and BBMP to withdraw the new advertisement policy stating that allowing advertisement in public would create more problems than the advantages it comes with.
He opined that the civic body would end up spending large amounts of money on clearing illegal advertisement board and the the financial gains would be meagre. “The advertisement policy will only benefit advertising agencies which operate illegally and cater to the interests of the powerful politicians,” Ramesh said in a statement.
Published 03 August 2024, 21:37 IST