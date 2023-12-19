Activists urge Centre to cut ties with Israel, call for immediate ceasefire

Bengaluru: Activists from different parts of the country on Tuesday urged the Central government to immediately pass a resolution in the Parliament stating that India calls for an “immediate, durable and permanent ceasefire in all Palestinian territories" amid the continued Israel-Palestine conflict.
They also demanded “an urgent end to all diplomatic and trade ties with Israel; pass a resolution affirming that Israel must be held accountable for the relentless number of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed; urgently pass a resolution reiterating that India's solidarity lies with the Palestinian people in their struggle for a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders and this resolution must state that India unequivocally stands against the Israeli occupation; and immediately provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza including food, water, medical supplies and fuel.”
Addressing a virtual press conference, renowned activist Feroze Mithiborwala from Maharashtra said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed the war to surmount the political disaster that awaits his regime.
“As we all know, Netanyahu himself is facing serious corruption charges,” Mithiborwala said. “This war is all about Netanyahu and him trying to manage the political situation.”
Activist Senthil from Tamil Nadu said in the Parliament no open discussion happens regarding foreign policy and violation of international law.
“Immediate call for a ceasefire is our urgent demand,” Senthil said.
Over 500 emails have been sent so far to MPs as part of a nationwide campaign initiated by a group of lawyers, activists, academics and citizens demanding they “speak up against Israel's ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians”.