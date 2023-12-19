Activists urge Centre to cut ties with Israel, call for immediate ceasefire

Addressing a virtual press conference, renowned activist Feroze Mithiborwala from Maharashtra said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed the war to surmount the political disaster that awaits his regime.

“As we all know, Netanyahu himself is facing serious corruption charges,” Mithiborwala said. “This war is all about Netanyahu and him trying to manage the political situation.”

Activist Senthil from Tamil Nadu said in the Parliament no open discussion happens regarding foreign policy and violation of international law.

“Immediate call for a ceasefire is our urgent demand,” Senthil said.

Over 500 emails have been sent so far to MPs as part of a nationwide campaign initiated by a group of lawyers, activists, academics and citizens demanding they “speak up against Israel's ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians”.