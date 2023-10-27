Actor Priyanka to open Bhumika meet

In its 11th edition, the club will focus on the upcoming festive season. Actor Priyanka Upendra will inaugurate the event. It will feature a DIY origami workshop by artisan Jatinder Saini, and two health-related talks — Dr Sunil Dwivedi, cardiology consultant, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, will speak on women's heart health, and Vani Krishna, chief nutritionist, Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road, will deliver a talk on nutrition for women. Folk singer and Rajyotsava awardee Appagere Thimmaraju will also present a musical performance.