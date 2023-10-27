Actor Priyanka to open Bhumika meet

The upcoming edition of Deccan Herald and Prajavani — Bhumika Club, presented by Manipal Hospitals, will be hosted this Saturday. The Club aims to build a community for women, and give them a platform to interact with each other.
In its 11th edition, the club will focus on the upcoming festive season. Actor Priyanka Upendra will inaugurate the event. It will feature a DIY origami workshop by artisan Jatinder Saini, and two health-related talks — Dr Sunil Dwivedi, cardiology consultant, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, will speak on women's heart health, and Vani Krishna, chief nutritionist, Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road, will deliver a talk on nutrition for women. Folk singer and Rajyotsava awardee Appagere Thimmaraju will also present a musical performance.
Attendees can network with each other and the speakers over high tea.
On October 28, 2.30 pm, at Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Chamrajpet. Entry is free on prior registration.