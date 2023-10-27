JOIN US
Home

Actor Priyanka to open Bhumika meet

In its 11th edition, the club will focus on the upcoming festive season.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 01:22 IST

The upcoming edition of Deccan Herald and Prajavani — Bhumika Club, presented by Manipal Hospitals, will be hosted this Saturday. The Club aims to build a community for women, and give them a platform to interact with each other.

In its 11th edition, the club will focus on the upcoming festive season. Actor Priyanka Upendra will inaugurate the event. It will feature a DIY origami workshop by artisan Jatinder Saini, and two health-related talks — Dr Sunil Dwivedi, cardiology consultant, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, will speak on women's heart health, and Vani Krishna, chief nutritionist, Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road, will deliver a talk on nutrition for women. Folk singer and Rajyotsava awardee Appagere Thimmaraju will also present a musical performance.

Attendees can network with each other and the speakers over high tea.

On October 28, 2.30 pm, at Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Chamrajpet. Entry is free on prior registration. 

(Published 27 October 2023, 01:22 IST)
Bengalurubhumika clubMetrolife

