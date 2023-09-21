After leopard cubs, Bannerghatta Biological Park grapples with deaths of deer

About 15 deer have died in the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) in the last one month due to infighting and bacterial infection.
This is the second major incident of animal deaths in the park after seven leopard cubs died between August 22 and September 5, triggering alarm among park authorities.
Officials said that 37 deer were shifted to the BBP from St John’s Hospital on August 17 and five more subsequently.
“The deer were said to have lived in unhygienic conditions without veterinary support. They were brought in for rehabilitation and were very weak. Five of them died within two days of shifting,” AV Surya Sen, executive director, Bannerghatta Biological Park, told DH.
Following this, the other deer were quarantined for a few days and shifted to herbivore safari. However, many more deaths were reported over the last two days. Officials said seven deer died on September 19 and three more on September 20, taking the tally of deaths to 15.
Bacterial infection, infights
Although the precise cause of death is yet to be determined, Sen said that postmortem reports showed bacterial infection. “The postmortem report indicated a bacterial infection. Also, many of these deer were injured during transportation to the park and infights. We are taking precautionary measures to prevent any further deaths,” he said.
While the back-to-back animal deaths raised questions over the treatment and precautions taken by the authorities, the environment minister has also reportedly taken note of the situation. Sources in the minister’s office revealed that they received reports that the deer were supposed to be in quarantine at least for a month.
"There is a need to understand why the deer were released from quarantine before they could adapt to eating grass and animal feed. It might have led to some complications," the source said.
Sen on the other hand asserted that the deer were in a bad condition on arrival at the centre. “All of them are anemic. We have given them supplements and good fodder since day one to improve their condition. Also, most of them are used to humans and are inbred. A change in weather and stress-induced factors may have also played a role (in their deaths),” Sen said.
BBP sources admitted that the conditions of the other deer were also not very stable, although they were taking all possible steps to prevent further deaths.