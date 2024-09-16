After spurt in August, dengue cases fall in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Dengue cases are falling in Bengaluru after rising in the last two months. According to the Health Department, 12,558 people have so far been affected by dengue in the BBMP limits. While most of them have recovered, three have died due to severe fever. Although dengue was suspected as the cause in some of the deaths, they were not considered dengue deaths because other diseases were mentioned in the subsequent mortality audits.
The number of dengue cases, which stood at 1,563 till the end of June, increased sharply due to fluctuation between sunny and rainy weather in July. As many as 6,781 cases were reported in a single month.
Due to various precautionary measures, including hot spot identification, fogging, fever testing and larval survey, the number of cases fell to over 3,000 in August. The number of dengue cases per day, which was around 200 last month, now hovers around 50. The first 15 days of September have reported 1,101 confirmed cases. Currently, 21 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals.
When dengue cases rose, 25 beds each in KC General Hospital, Sir CV Raman General Hospital and Jayanagar General Hospital and 10 beds each in Yelahanka and KR Puram taluk hospitals were reserved for the treatment of dengue patients.
"Although the cases have reduced, we cannot say that dengue has been brought under control. Cases keep fluctuating due to changes in weather. Precautionary measures should be followed till the end of October," an official from the Health Department said.
