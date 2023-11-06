After two sightings, minister calls for leopard task force for Bengaluru

"A task force needs to be set up immediately to rescue leopards straying into human habitats and relocate them or rehabilitate then," the minister said.

Earlier, in view of the rising man-elephant conflict, Khandre had ordered the setting up of a task force for Bengaluru (Bannerghatta) and Ramanagar. He said similar measures should be implemented in places with a good population of leopards and bears.

He said that an equipped task force can be set up for every three districts with hilly and forest areas. Khandre stressed the need for adequate training, including mock operations, to ensure preparedness.