After two sightings, minister calls for leopard task force for Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In view of the increased sighting of big cats in residential areas, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Monday directed the department to set up a leopard task force for Bengaluru for quick response in rescuing the animals.
Noting that there was a general trend of more wildlife straying out of forests due to a shortage of food following a weak monsoon this year, Khandre said the sighting of animals in the outlying areas of the city has caused panic among the people.
"A task force needs to be set up immediately to rescue leopards straying into human habitats and relocate them or rehabilitate then," the minister said.
Earlier, in view of the rising man-elephant conflict, Khandre had ordered the setting up of a task force for Bengaluru (Bannerghatta) and Ramanagar. He said similar measures should be implemented in places with a good population of leopards and bears.
He said that an equipped task force can be set up for every three districts with hilly and forest areas. Khandre stressed the need for adequate training, including mock operations, to ensure preparedness.