'Agniveer' lands in police net after turning up with 'fake document'

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old man from Rajasthan is accused of creating fake documents to attend the Agniveer training camp in Bengaluru. He has now landed in police custody.

Hailing from Moondiya, a village in the Karauli district of Rajasthan, Dheeraj Singh learnt about an Agniveer batch being sent to Bengaluru from the Army Recruitment Office (ARO) in Kota.