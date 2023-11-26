'Agniveer' lands in police net after turning up with 'fake document'

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old man from Rajasthan is accused of creating fake documents to attend the Agniveer training camp in Bengaluru. He has now landed in police custody.
Hailing from Moondiya, a village in the Karauli district of Rajasthan, Dheeraj Singh learnt about an Agniveer batch being sent to Bengaluru from the Army Recruitment Office (ARO) in Kota.
Youths aged between 18 and 21 are selected to serve in the Indian Armed Forces for four years under the Agnipath scheme, which was launched in 2022.
Police investigations show that Singh got a chance to closely look at other Agniveer candidates’ documents. He typed a similar one and came to Bengaluru on November 12. He didn’t seem to have any idea about the need for a seal and signature on the document, he just brought a typed document with him, a police officer who investigated the case said.
Officials at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre (PRTC) in JC Nagar were surprised to see 11 Agniveer candidates from ARO Kota because they expected only 10. However, during the verification of documents, it was found that Singh was there with duplicate documents, police said.
An investigating officer from the JC Nagar police station said that Singh was handed over to them by an official from the PRTC. He has been booked under IPC sections 465 (punishment for forgery) 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged one). A court has remanded him in judicial custody, the officer added.