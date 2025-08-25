Alcoholics Anonymous celebrates 61 years in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) marked its 61st anniversary on Sunday, saying its fellowship has helped over 5,000 alcoholics in Bengaluru recover from addiction.</p>.<p>AA holds daily meetings at 120 locations in the city, with over 3,000 members currently attending. A women’s de-addiction group also functions under its banner.</p>.<p>An AA member, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I have been with AA for the last 15 years and I do not touch alcohol now. The group meets every evening to discuss individual experiences of overcoming the addiction.”</p>.<p>The group encourages recovery through peer discussions without supplements or medicines, and its services are free. Members also visit government hospitals, schools, colleges, and public spaces to spread awareness.</p>.Day 1 of 50% discount: Bengaluru Traffic Police collect Rs 4.18 cr in fines .<p>AA puts up posters in primary health centres and trains ASHA workers to help people fight addiction. Its helpline (98455 87507) receives 10–15 calls a day from addicts or their families seeking support.</p>