Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Alcoholics Anonymous celebrates 61 years in Bengaluru

AA holds daily meetings at 120 locations in the city, with over 3,000 members currently attending. A women’s de-addiction group also functions under its banner.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 21:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 21:05 IST
Bengaluru newsAlcoholalcoholics anonymous

Follow us on :

Follow Us