All about jammers installed at Parappana Agrahara

Legal guidelines

The Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, lays down the permissions required for possession, manufacturing and use of jammers. “It allows such devices in sensitive areas such as examination halls, defence areas, and prisons,” shares Akanksha Natesan, advocate. Moreover, the Jammer Guidelines (2023) state that jammers installed in examination halls should not disrupt the mobile network of residents living in surrounding areas. “However, the guidelines are silent on the action that affected residents can take against the wrongful use of jammers. Plus, they do not mention guidelines for jammers used in prisons,” she says.