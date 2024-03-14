Alternate days bathing to WFH: Bengalureans get innovative to tackle worst water crisis

"Since the past few weeks we have been experiencing severe water shortage in our area. I have two kids and since we require more water, we have bought a drum to store water. Our apartment is providing water twice a day. There are four borewells in the premises but water is available only from two of them."

Last week, it became a huge problem for her as even the water tanker suppliers weren't taking the apartment manager's call and it further led to commotion with residents struggling for water. This led to arguments with the building association.