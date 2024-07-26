BBMP spells out rules for feeding community animals

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued new guidelines for feeding community animals in public spaces.

Under the new rules, citizens are encouraged to feed animals only if they can ensure consistent feeding. Interruptions in feeding can lead to restlessness and aggression in dogs and cats.

The guidelines specify that feeding should not occur after 11.30 pm or before 5 am. They also advise against giving community animals raw meat and sugary biscuits, as these can make dogs hyperactive.