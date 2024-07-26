BBMP spells out rules for feeding community animals

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued new guidelines for feeding community animals in public spaces.
Under the new rules, citizens are encouraged to feed animals only if they can ensure consistent feeding. Interruptions in feeding can lead to restlessness and aggression in dogs and cats.
The guidelines specify that feeding should not occur after 11.30 pm or before 5 am. They also advise against giving community animals raw meat and sugary biscuits, as these can make dogs hyperactive.
The public has also been advised to ensure leftover food is kept on the curb side to prevent rodent problems, while also avoiding feeding during times of high public density to prevent animals’ aggressive behaviour.
Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and apartment owners are instructed to ensure their bye laws do not cause harm or discomfort to domestic animals, and that existing animal welfare laws are enforced.
RWAs are also advised to permit pets in common areas and lifts with leashes and not to mandate the use of muzzles.
"Associations cannot ban pets within their premises. All citizens have equal rights to care for the environment and choose pets of their preference," the guidelines state.
Pet owners are encouraged to remain responsible by keeping their pets clean, groomed, dewormed, vaccinated and neutered.
Public institutions, educational facilities, tech parks and similar establishments are advised against using sticks or security personnel to chase away dogs and cats, as such actions are illegal.
These entities should also designate feeding spots and times to support feeding by students, employees, and interested citizens.
Published 25 July 2024, 22:38 IST