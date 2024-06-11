Another Namma Yatri? All you need to know about Nagara Metered Auto, Bengaluru's new ride-hailing app

How does it work?

The Nagara Metered Auto driver application is currently functional only for auto drivers, with passengers able to book rides through the website (nagaraa.com), by scanning the driver's QR code, or via a WhatsApp number.

"Drivers can fulfil passenger requests made through multiple channels like — on the street, website, WhatsApp and eventually through several ONDC buyer applications," a spokesperson for Agnibhu Technologies told the publication.

First, the driver needs to accept the ride, after which the commuter will be required to share the OTP.

The fare is wholly operational on a meter basis. According to the union, passengers need to pay government-fixed fares – Rs 30 for the first 2 kilometres and Rs 15 for every subsequent kilometre.

At the end of the trip, the commuter can pay the driver the amount calculated by the meter, either via cash or UPI. Passengers can scan the auto's QR code to book a ride while hailing the service on the street, the report noted.

Whether or not the Nagara Metered Auto driver app is as successful as the Namma Yatri ride-hailing service operational in the city, needs to be seen.