Applications open for NIF book fellowship

The fellowship focuses on Indian history after Independence.
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 01:54 IST

The New India Foundation (NIF) is accepting applications for the 12th edition of its book fellowship programme. 

The fellowship focuses on Indian history after Independence. It has sponsored the publishing of 34 critically acclaimed books.

The fellowship, granted for a year, is open to Indians, including those residing abroad. Each fellow will recieve a grant of Rs 18 lakh, and editorial, legal, and administrative support from NIF. All fellows are expected to write original books. Applications close on December 31, 2024. Visit newindiafoundation.org

Published 02 August 2024, 01:54 IST
