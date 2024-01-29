Architect ends walk with ‘purple hiring' plea

Bengaluru: The final lap of Gita Balakrishnan’s universal accessibility walk, ‘Mphasis AVAS Walk for Arcause 4.0,’ spanning 335 km, ended on Sunday morning with the last 5 km stretch from Karnataka Spastics Society to Cubbon Park.
Balakrishnan, a 55-year-old architect, walked for the cause of inclusivity from Chennai to Bengaluru, accompanied by delegates from the field of architecture, institutes, students, and NGOs working towards the cause, as well as other avid runners from Bengaluru.
All those who participated in the walk gathered at the Museum of Art and Photography, a space designed for universal accessibility, for an interaction with Balakrishnan. The event began with song and dance performances and culminated in serious discussions on making the world more inclusive and accessible for all, especially persons with disabilities.
She mentioned that even though public places are becoming more inclusive in terms of accessibility, workplaces and organizations have a significant role to play in creating more inclusive spaces. She advocated for concepts like ‘purple hiring’ (creating roles exclusively for persons with disabilities) to become the norm rather than an exception. Delegates and experts from the architectural field also suggested that parks and playing areas should become more inclusive.
Balakrishnan emphasised how our society has failed in designing inclusive spaces that are accessible to people with disabilities, hearing impairments, and visual impairments. During her presentation of the journey, she shared her experiences of walking through rain, sunshine, and both good and bad roads, which introduced her to places and people who showed an abundance of warmth and love.