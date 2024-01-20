Architects may soon self-approve building plans, bypassing BBMP

Bengaluru: In a relief to city residents, the government may soon scrap the policy seeking the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s approval for building plans and will allow self-approval by architects.
Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Institute of Interior Designing on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the prevailing system is seriously inconveniencing people and must therefore change.
“Now, people have to run from pillar to post to get their building plans approved. We will soon issue a government order, allowing authorised architects to self-declare the building plan and this will eliminate the need to get it approved by the BBMP,” Shivakumar said.
Many civic officials demanded a bribe to approve building plans, Shivakumar pointed out, admitting that corruption was rampant. In many instances, officials harassed people and delayed the approval process. “The new system will help people construct houses seamlessly,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.
The new system will enable architects to work like chartered accountants and “can design buildings according to the legal provisions and self-declare the same to the BBMP”, Shivakumar said.
He said the government will trust the architects and hoped they will “uphold the law of the land”.
He refrained from saying if the new system will apply to constructions of all dimensions or if the government will restrict the self-declaration mechanism.
He felt that the architecture and design industry is growing with technological advancement and, while urging the industry to spread awareness on building design and durability.